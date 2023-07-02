Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $78.85 million and $7.08 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,463.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.00362086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.57 or 0.00966971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.48 or 0.00536630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00066034 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00158028 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,873,455 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.