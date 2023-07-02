Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Update

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the May 31st total of 312,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stelco in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stelco from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Stelco Trading Up 6.0 %

STZHF stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. Stelco has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

