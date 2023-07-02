Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SF. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,331,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

