Stifel Nicolaus Increases H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $107.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.99. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $81.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.53.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $898.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 34,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 356,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

