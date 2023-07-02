Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.56

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.56 and traded as low as C$5.10. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 28,947 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on RAY.A. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.57.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

