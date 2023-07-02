Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 2nd (CGGGF, ETNB, IPG, LCID, MKC, MRIN, NBY, NIPNF, NKE, OCX)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, July 2nd:

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 102 ($1.30) to GBX 97 ($1.23).

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $37.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $44.00.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $85.00.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $127.00.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $109.00 to $106.00.

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 630 ($8.01) to GBX 720 ($9.15).

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from GBX 890 ($11.32) to GBX 870 ($11.06).

