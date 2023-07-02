StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Performance

NYSE ATTO opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. Atento has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

