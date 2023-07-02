StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

