StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moatable (NYSE:RENN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moatable (NYSE:RENN) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the technology company's stock.

Moatable Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. Moatable has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $33.91.

Moatable (NYSE:RENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moatable

In other Moatable news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $4,586,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,388,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moatable in the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Moatable by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 131,926 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Moatable in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Moatable during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Moatable by 238.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 93,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moatable

(Free Report)

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that combines IDX websites, lead generation, marketing automation, advanced lead management, and powerful AI to capture and convert leads into new business; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to trip planning companion for truck drivers.

