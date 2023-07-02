StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.31 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 million, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oragenics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 116.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.



Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

