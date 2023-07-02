StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.68). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,582.74%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reed’s will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

