Stone Point Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $1,352,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,420,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.