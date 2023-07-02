Stone Point Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 646,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.54. 2,016,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

