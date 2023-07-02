Stone Point Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,137,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,161,509. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

