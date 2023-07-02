Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $12.34 Million Stock Position in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,705,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,127 shares during the quarter. Terran Orbital comprises 5.5% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC owned 4.65% of Terran Orbital worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 929,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 66,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 198,763 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 40.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 133,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 43,508 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Terran Orbital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Terran Orbital from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.48.

Shares of NYSE LLAP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 2,041,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,571. Terran Orbital Co. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terran Orbital Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Siegmann acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

