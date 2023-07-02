Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $414,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 13,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.16. 5,488,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978,647. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.