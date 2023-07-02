Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $893,000 Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,289,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,799 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,278,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,236 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,149,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

PGX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. 4,078,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,641,357. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.