Stone Point Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Linde by 0.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 39,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Linde by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 224,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Linde by 0.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.08. 1,642,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $383.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.96.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

