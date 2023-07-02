Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 295 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,126,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,324,084.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,070,963 shares of company stock valued at $134,006,991. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. 2,042,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,781. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.