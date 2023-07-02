Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 560 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.06.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

