Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 375.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,761 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,759 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.39.

Insider Activity

Netflix Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $440.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $448.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.