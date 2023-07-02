Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 688.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $110.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

