Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $14.76 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,483 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of STIP opened at $97.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $102.87.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

