Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 96.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 32,018 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in American Express by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Express by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $174.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.18 and its 200 day moving average is $162.04. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

