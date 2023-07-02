Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2,735.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,277 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV opened at $74.92 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

