Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,809,000 after purchasing an additional 777,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.16. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

