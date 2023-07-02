Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 47,882 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,882 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.63% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOO opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.67. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

