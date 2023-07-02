Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,662 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.57. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

