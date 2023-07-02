Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 30,548 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,548 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 6,613.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 115,207 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 132.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

BLOK stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $25.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

