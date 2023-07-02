Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HNDL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 242.3% in the fourth quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 958.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $20.33 on Friday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Featured Articles

