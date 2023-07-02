Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Short Interest Update

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of STRW stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.04. 2,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack Levine bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 80 healthcare properties, of which 79 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

