Streamr 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.66 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $23.27 million and $1.66 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,013,280,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,751,353 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

