Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Reaches $172,496.43

Substratum (SUB) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $172,496.43 and $11.43 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014432 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,531.42 or 1.00024194 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036546 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

