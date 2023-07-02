Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Superior Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

SUPGF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Superior Gold has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.65.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. The company also sells silver. It owns and operates Plutonic gold mine located in Western Australia; and holds a 100% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

