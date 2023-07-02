Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.57

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.57 and traded as low as $9.12. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 29,460 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $130.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Benstock bought 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $48,392.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 444,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,848.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $74,131. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 456.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

See Also

