Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.3% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $131.90 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

