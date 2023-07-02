Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGAA. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 2,273.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGAA remained flat at $10.67 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. Target Global Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

