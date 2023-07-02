TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Barrington Research

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TD SYNNEX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cfra reissued a hold rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.20.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,736,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,377,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,150 shares in the company, valued at $17,736,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,114.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,065,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

