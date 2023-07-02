TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Lowered to $98.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.20.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.60. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $154,535.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,554.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.