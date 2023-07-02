TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $16.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.20 and a beta of 1.75. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TechnipFMC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

