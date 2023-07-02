Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEW – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TETEW stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 8,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

