Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 36.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 512,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TEI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.0466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

