Terra Trading Down 0.2% This Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002115 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $199.35 million and $24.70 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002404 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000883 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 307,180,467 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

