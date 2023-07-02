TerraClassicUSD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.24 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $121.12 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00042622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00030992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,123,588 coins and its circulating supply is 9,793,639,864 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

