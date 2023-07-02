TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $121.92 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00042863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00031301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,121,789 coins and its circulating supply is 9,793,636,336 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.