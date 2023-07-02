The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Update

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,870,000 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 19,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BNS. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,261,000 after buying an additional 1,423,155 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,752,000 after buying an additional 2,262,915 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,692,000 after buying an additional 19,354,619 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,940,000 after buying an additional 659,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,025,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,795,000 after buying an additional 348,669 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.2 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $63.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

