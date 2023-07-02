The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GDV opened at $21.13 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $83,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 626,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

