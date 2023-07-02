The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $13.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile
