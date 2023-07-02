The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades ANZ Group (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANZ Group (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

