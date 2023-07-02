The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Mizuho

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HAIN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.17.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.91. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $25.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.